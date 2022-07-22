Super Falcons Congratulate Oshoala Over CAF Player Of The Year Award

Nigeria’s Super Falcons have sent congratulatory message to star striker Asisat Oshoala after she retained her CAF women’s Player of the Year award.

Oshoala won a record fifth CAF Women’s Player of the Year at the award ceremony held on Thursday July 21 in Rabat, Morocco.

She overcame Cameroon’s Ajara Nchout and Grace Chanda of Zambia to win the historic award.

The Super Falcons took to their Twitter handle to laud Oshoala.

“@CAF_Online Women’s Player of the Year @AsisatOshoala 🤝

“Congratulations, Superzee! 🥰💙“

Oshoala won the Pichichi award in Spain scoring 20 goals in 19 games.

She has scored 29 goals for the Super Falcons.

She won the Primera Iberdola (Women’s football League) with Barcelona Femini with 90 points from 30 matches.

Up next for the Super Falcons is the third place match with the Copper Queens of Zambia on Friday 22 July at the Mohammed V…