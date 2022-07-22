Team Nigeria Fit, Ready For 2022 Commonwealth Games’

Sports Minister Sunday Dare is optimistic Team Nigeria will be very competitive at the 2022 Commonwealth Games starting in Birmingham, United Kingdom next week.

The Minister said Nigerian athletes are fit and ready for the Games because the past few months have sharpened and toughened them for the challenges ahead.

Speaking during a farewell dinner organised for Team Nigeria by the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing at her residence in Abuja on Thursday, Dare assured that Nigeria will excel in Birmingham.

His words: “The last few months have toughened our athletes. As I speak now, some of them are in Eugene, Oregon, United States of America for the World Athletics Championships. Before now, some were in Mauritius for the African Senior Athletics Championships.

“By being part of these competitions, I can say that Team Nigeria is fit and ready. We will compete with determination and fairly. As a Ministry, we have tried to provide resources as much as we can…