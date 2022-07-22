WAFCON 2022: Ayinde Targets Victory Against Zambia

Super Falcons and Eskilstuna United midfielder, Halimatu Ayinde is keen to her side record victory against Zambia at the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup Of Nations (WAFCON).

The Super Falcons are set to take on the Copper Queens of Zambia in the third place match Friday (today)at the Mohammed V Stadium Casablanca, Morocco .

The Super Falcons lost 5-4 to the Atlas Lionesses of Morocco in the semi-final on penalties following a 1-1 draw after extra time at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium on Monday 18 July.

Yasmin Mrabet scored an own goal in the 62nd minute and Sanaa Mssoudy equalised for the home side four minutes later.

Ayinde was red carded in the encounter and is effectively ruled out of the third place match.

While Zambia lost 1-0 to the Banyana Banyana of South Africa in the semi-final on Monday 18 July at the Mohammed V Stadium,as Linda Molthalo scored the only goal of the game in the…