Why Super Falcons Must Win WAFCON 2022 3rd-Place Match Vs Zambia –Dosu

Former Nigerian goalkeeper, Dosu Joseph has revealed that the Super Falcons have all to play for in today’s third place match against Zambia in the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Recall that Nigerian lost 5-4 on penalties against host, Morocco after going two players were sent off by the referee in the semi-finals on Monday.

Ahead of today’s encounter, Dosu in a chat with Completesports.com stated that the team must defeat Zambia to win the bronze medal.

“There is plenty to play for as far as the Third Place Match is concern. The ladies must do everything to at least win the game and crown their efforts their something

“The ladies must put behind their penalty loss to Morocco in the semi final and find a way to end the tournament on a winning note.”

Since the tournament kicked off in 1998, this is only the third time Nigeria will play in a third-place match – winning one and…