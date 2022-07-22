Zinchenko Reunites With Arteta At Arsenal

Ukrainian star Oleksandr Zinchenko has signed a four-year deal at Arsenal for a reported fee of £30m plus £2m in add-ons.

The Gunners announced the transfer on their website on Friday.

Zinchenko, 25, will be reunited with Mikel Arteta, after the pair worked together when the Spaniard was Pep Guardiola’s assistant at Manchester City between 2016 and 2019.

He becomes Arsenal’s fifth following the acquisition of Gabriel Jesus, Marquinhos, Matt Turner and Fabio Vieira.

“Oleksandr Zinchenko has joined us on a long-term contract from Manchester City,” part of the statement from Arsenal read.

“The 25-year-old brings huge experience of the Premier League and international football to our squad, having made 128 appearances for Manchester City and playing 52 times for his country Ukraine.

“Alex developed through the youth academy at Ukrainian club Shakhtar Donetsk, moving to FC Ufa in Russia in…