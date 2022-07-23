Anjorin Set To Join Huddersfield On Loan

Tino Anjorin is set to join Sky Bet Championship club Huddersfield Town for another loan spell.

The Chelsea midfielder had opted for a return to the Terriers amidst a host of offers from Championship clubs.

Anjorin spent the second-half of last season in Yorkshire and will now return for the 2022/23 season, per the Evening Standard.

Cut from Thomas Tuchel’s preseason group, Anjorin joined the U23s in their pre-season tournament in Salt Lake City.

Harvey Vale and Dujon Sterling are also likely to leave Chelsea on loan.

Billy Gilmour, Armando Broja and Levi Colwill are attracting interest from Premier League clubs.

