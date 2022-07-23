Arsenal Offer Saka New Long-Term Contract

Arsenal have offered Bukayo Saka a lucrative contract to commit his future to the club, according to reports.

Saka’s current contract with the Gunners is due to expire in 2024 and there are speculations he could leave the North London giants.

Premier League big boys, Manchester City and Liverpool are said to be interested in the talented player.

However, Arsenal have been working to convince the youngster to remain at the Emirates Stadium, with Gunners head coach Mikel Arteta recently claiming that it was only “a matter of time” before an agreement was reached over a fresh deal.

“We will try,” Arteta told football.london. “We both have the same intention. It’s a matter of time.”

According to the Daily Mail, Arsenal have now offered the attacker a long-term contract that would see him become one of the highest-paid players at the club.

The report claims that the proposed new agreement would see Saka…