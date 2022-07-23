Bayern Munich Coach Confirms Kane Transfer Interest

Bayern Munich head coach Julian Nagelsmann

admits he would love to take Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane to Bayern Munich, the Sun reports.

The Bundesliga champions are on the lookout for a new centre-forward after allowing Robert Lewandowski to join Barcelona.

Chief executive and legendary Bayern keeper Oliver Kahn revealed in the week it would be a ‘dream’ to sign the Tottenham forward.

And Nagelsmann says the England captain would score lots of goals in Germany – although the price tag might prove to be a problem.

Last summer Premier League champions Manchester City were quoted around £150million by Spurs and it would still take a huge bid to get Kane out of North London.

“He’s very expensive, that’s the problem – but he’s a brilliant player,” Nagelsmann said.

“He can be one of two or three who can play as a centre-forward, although in the last couple of years he’s been more of a No10.

“He’s very strong, brilliant with head and both feet. He could…