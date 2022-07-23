Edwards Hails Dennis, Sarr’s ‘Commitment, Attitude’ To Watford Goals

Watford coach, Rob Edwards, has hailed Super Eagles forward, Emmanuel Dennis and Senegalese winger Ismaila Sarr’s commitment, attitude and focus as the Hornets regroup ahead of the new season in the second tier Championship, Completesports.com reports.

Dennis and Sarr have been linked to several clubs following Watford’s relegation from the Premier League. However both players are turning out as models, remaining very professional and impressive the manager after previously missing the Hornets’ preseason trip to Austria.

Sarr scored a brace and Dennis netted a goal in Watford’s 4-1 win over Wycombe Wanderers in a preseason friendly at the Watford training ground in London on Saturday July 16.

Yaser Asprilla was also on the scoresheet for Watford, while Wycombe’s Ryan Tafazolli scored the consolation goal for his side.

In an interview with Watford Observer , Edwards lauded…