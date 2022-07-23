First Batch Of Team Nigeria Athletes Depart For Commonwealth Games

The first batch of Team Nigeria athletes to the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham left the country on Friday.

A group left through the Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos while the other left through the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport in Abuja.

The Honourable Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, the President of the Nigeria Olympic Committee(NOC) Engineer Habu Gumel and the Chef de Mission to the Games, Dr Simon Ebhojiaye were on hand to see off the team that left through Abuja.

The Minister charged the athletes to be focused, disciplined and conscious of the fact that they are carrying the aspirations and hopes of over 200 million Nigerians.

“I want to urge you to be disciplined,” Dare told the athletes, “if you have any complaints, the Ministry has outlined how they can be resolved. There are just three layers for…