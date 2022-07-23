How Super Falcons Rated In Slim Defeat Vs Zambia

Completesports.com’s ADEBOYE AMOSU rates the performance of Super Falcons players in their 2022 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations third place encounter against Copper Queens of Zambia on Friday night…

CHIAMAKA NNADOZIE 5/10

Not really at her best in the game. She conceded an own goal a minute before the half hour mark.

MICHELLE ALOZIE 5/10

Struggled to impress in the game but didn’t contribute much.

OSINACHI OHALE 5/10

The centre-back struggled a bit without her regular partner Onome Ebi.

ASHLEIGH PLUMPTRE 5/10

The Leicester City defender put up an average showing in the game.

TONI PAYNE 5/10

Another defender, who failed to live up to expectations.

CHRiSTY UCHEIBE 5/10

A disappointing showing from the talented midfielder. She was replaced by Rita Chikwelu in the 36th minute.

REGiNA OTU 5/10

She was largely ineffective in the game. She was replaced by Peace Efih 18 minutes from time.

NGOZI OKOBI-OKEOGHENE 7/10

Another superb showing from the talented midfielder. She was the team’s…