‘Keep Yours Heads Up High’ —Eguavoen Encourages Super Falcons Despite WAFCON 2022 Disappointment

Former Super Eagles head coach Austin Eguavoen has praised the Super Falcons for their performance at the 2022 WAFCON, despite ending the tournament empty handed.

For the second time, the Falcons failed to win any medal at the WAFCON after losing 1-0 to Zambia in the third-place match of this year’s edition on Friday.

An own goal by Chiamaka Nnadozie, earned Zambia a first ever win against the Falcons and also a first ever medal in the competition.

However, the two teams will be at next year’s FIFA women’s World Cup to be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

And commenting on the nine-time African champions’ performance Eguavoen, who is the NFF’s Technical Director, states that the Falcons is a young team that will continue to grow.

“Super Falcons, Keep your heads up high. This is a very young team that would continue to grow. There were a lot of brilliant performances on display in Morocco. Massive well done on Qualification for our Ninth straight FIFA World Cup….