Moses On Target Again As Spartak Moscow Claim First Win Of Season

Former Super Eagles forward Victor Moses scored again, as Spartak Moscow recorded their first win of the season in the Russian league after thrashing Krasnodar 4-1 away on Saturday, Completesports.com reports.

In their first fixture of the new campaign last weekend, Moses netted a superb late volley to open his account and help Spartak hold home team Akhmat Grozny to a 1-1 draw.

His impressive performance and brilliant strike earned him the Man of the Match award.

The 31-year-old has now equaled his tally for last season (two goals) in the Russian top-flight after just two games played so far.

And in Saturday’s game against Krasnodar, Moses scored with seven minutes left to put Spartak 4-1 ahead.

The win took Spartak to second place on four points, two points behind leaders CSKA Moscow, in the 16-team league table.

Spartak’s next league game will be their first home tie against Orenburg slated for…