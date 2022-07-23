Nkwocha Hails Oshoala After Barcelona Star Breaks Her African Player Of The Year Record

Perpetua Nkwocha has praised her countrymate Asisat Oshoala after the current Super Falcons and FC Barcelona Femeni star was named African Player of the Year for a record fifth time.

Going into the CAF Awards 2022, the two Nigerians were tied for the continental crown on four wins each, courtesy of their individual brilliance in helping Nigeria to dominate women’s football on the continent.

“I am very happy for Asisat. She deserves this and more. She is still young. She should keep up the hard work and she will continue dominating.” Nkwocha told CAF Online.

Nkwocha, who won back-to-back awards in 2004 and 2005 before repeating the feat in 2010 and 2011, played in seven editions of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) winning five titles with the Super Falcons.

The 46-year old renowned for her prowess in front of goal still holds the record for most goals…