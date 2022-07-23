Nwosu Lauds Falcons Despite Loss To Zambia

Former Nigerian midfielder, Henry Nwosu has commended the performance of the Super Falcons despite failing to win the bronze medal at the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Recall that the team narrowly lost 1-0 to Zambia in the Third Place match on Friday.

However, in a chat with Completesports.com, Nwosu stated that though the Super Falcons didn’t meet his expectation, however, he’s not disappointed with their display at the tournament.

Read Also: FIFA Congratulates Zambia For Defeating Super Falcons To Claim First Ever WAFCON Medal

“You can’t win every day no matter how good a team may look.

” The players gave out their best but it is unfortunate that their best was not enough to win them something.

“For me, it is not the end of the world, instead this should serve as a wake up call for the team ahead of the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.”

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained…