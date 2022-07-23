Open Letter to Sall, Chairperson Of African Union

Your Excellency,

I salute you on behalf of all generations of African sportsmen and women.

Forgive me for writing you a public letter even though a copy of this will soon be on your desk at the African Union headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. This is only for your information, for now.

I am inspired to make my humble contribution to the celebrations of the posthumous birthday of the great African son, the late, former President of South Africa, Nelson Mandela, that took place earlier this week.

The late Madiba, represents many things to many people all over the world, particularly Africans. Generally, though, he is revered by all as one of the greatest human beings that ever lived.

The man’s 27 years behind bars were not in vain. They were the price he had to pay for taking a courageous and noble stand against injustice, racial segregation and discrimination against Blacks in South Africa.

