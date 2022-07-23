Pre-Season- Iheanacho Scores, Ndidi Returns In Leicester’s Win vs Derby County

Kelechi Iheanacho was on target as Leicester City defeated Derby County 3-1 in a pre-season friendly at the Pride Park on Saturday afternoon.

After a first-half stalemate, Iheanacho slammed a well-taken strike into the net for his maiden goal of pre-season.

Tom Barkhuizen levelled matters for Derby County 10 minutes later.

Patson Daka struck for the third time in pre-season and Callum Wright got himself on the scoresheet to win it for City.

Wilfred Ndidi featured for the first time in pre-season after missing the fixtures away to Notts County, OH Leuven and Hull City with an ankle sprain.

Ndidi was replaced by Senegal midfielder, Namplays Mendy on the hour mark.

