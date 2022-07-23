Rangers Legend Ferguson Hails Bassey’s Versatility Following Ajax Move

Legendary Rangers Barry Ferguson has lauded Super Eagles defender Calvin Bassey’s ability to play in different positions following his move to Eredivisie side, Ajax this summer transfer window.

Bassey joined the Dutch giants on a five-year contract in a deal worth £19.6m.

The Gers bought the 22-year-old from Leicester City in 2020 for £237,000.

Rangers have signed former Liverpool defender Ben Davies this summer.

Ferguson in his column on Daily Record highlighted Bassey’s ability to play in four different positions.

“Because Bassey is so versatile, one new signing was new signing was never going to be enough.

“You’re talking about a guy who can play on the left or in the middle of a back three,as a left back in a traditional back four,or as a wing- back in a five.

“That’s four positions in one player.”

Bassey made 50 appearances in all competitions for Rangers in the 2021/22 season and recorded six assists.

He has made six appearances for the Super Eagles of…