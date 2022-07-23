Sancho Will Be Great Under Ten Hag –Sharpe

Former Manchester United winger Lee Sharpe has tipped Jadon Sancho to flourish under Ten Hag in the Premier League.

Sharpe, speaking on behalf of 888sport, stated that Ten Hag will bring out the best in the England international.

“It was a little bit unfortunate for him last season, he came in as a big signing, we knew the club had been chasing him for a year or two at least.

“To come in with a big price tag, and to come in to a team that was struggling a little bit and under huge pressure, I don’t think the tempo of the team was high enough for Sancho to produce his best.

“He’s got unbelievable ability, great feet, good decision making, can score goals as well as create them.

“He’s got an amazing gift and I think he’s going to be a great player for United.”

