South Africa, Zambia, Morocco Are Catching Up With Super Falcons –Babangida

Former Super Eagles winger, Tijani Babangida has warned the Super Falcons to buckle up because Africa teams are gradually catching up with them.

Babangida stated this on the backdrop of the team’s 1-0 loss to Zambia in the Third Place match on Friday.

Recall that an own goal from the Super Falcons goalkeeper, Chiamaka Nnadozie earned Zambia their first major medal at the women’s football.

In a chat with Completesports.com, Babangida stated that teams such as South Africa, Zambia, Cameroon and Morocco are gradually catching up with the nine-time Africa champions.

“The level and standard of football as far as female football is concern is Africa has moved up. You can imagine how a team like Morocco played a free-flowing football against the Super Falcons. Nobody expected it but it is a sign that female football in Africa has developed.

” Again, it is also a sign that other teams such as South…