United Surrender Lead To Draw Vs Aston villa

A late Aston Villa equaliser saw Manchester United let slip a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 in a pre-season friendly in Australia on Saturday.

New manager Erik ten Hag has enjoyed a good start to his United reign on the pitch, having already beaten Liverpool, Melbourne Victory and Crystal Palace, as they prepare for the new Premier League season.

Jadon Sancho has been one of United’s key men during their tour of Asia and Australia, and he scored his third goal of pre-season – the same amount he scored in the league in 2021/22.

He put his side ahead on 25 minutes after a lovely move, which resulted in Luke Shaw crossing for the former Borussia Dortmund man, who volleyed home from inside the six-yard box.

And some more slick football led to their second of the game on 42 minutes, after Fred’s clipped ball over the top of the defence fell to Sancho, who was played in on goal.

And the scorer of the first goal turned provider, as he…