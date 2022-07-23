Zambia Beat Super Falcons To Claim Bronze Medal

The Copper Queens of Zambia beat the Super Falcons of Nigeria 1-0 to claim the bronze medal in the third-place match of the 2022 WAFCON on Friday, Completesports.com reports.

An own goal by Chiamaka Nnadozie in the first half saw Zambia pick a first ever medal.

The last and only time the Falcons finished fourth was at the 2012 edition.

The Falcons had the first attempt on goal in the fourth minute but Francisca Ordega failed to direct her effort towards the target.

In the seventh minute the Zambians had their own opportunity but Ireen Lungu’s long range effort was calmly saved by Nnadozie.

A few minutes later Gift Monday tried to connect with a cross from the right but did not get a clean contact as the keeper came out to claim.

The Falcons continued to push and were almost rewarded in the 14th minute but skipper Ngozi Okobi’s long range left foot strike was saved.

In the 20th minute Christy Ucheibe has the…