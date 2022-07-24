Bordeaux Boss Raves About Maja

Girondis Bordeaux manager David Guion has heaped plaudits on Josh Maja following his impressive performance in Saturday’s friendly win against Real Union Club.

Maja netted Bordeaux’s opening goal in the encounter and was impressive all through.

The 23-year-old, who has struggled with injuries in recent times spent the second half of last season on loan at Sky Bet Championship club, Stoke City.

“Since I didn’t know him. He is a player who, in the penalty area, when he has the ball, I find him really clinical, very interesting technically,”Maja said after the game.

Read Also:Serie A Club Atalanta Chase Lookman

“Now he, too, needs to pick up the pace. In the locker room after the match, he was unable to tell me how long it had been since he had done 90 minutes.

“I took the opportunity to obviously make him do 90 minutes. He is a player who needs to regain volume, because technically, when he has the ball at his feet, something happens.

“It’s obvious, and we saw it…