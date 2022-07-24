Brume, Usoro Make Long Jump History

For the first time since the inaugural edition of the World Athletics Championships, Nigeria will be having two women in the final of the long jump event.

The duo of Ese Brume and Ruth Usoro made sure of this by equalling the feat the male duo of Yusuf Alli and Paul Emordi achieved in Rome, Italy at the second edition of the World Athletics Championships.

While both Alli and Emordi ( despite jumping 8.14m in the qualifying round) did not leap into the final eight where they could target podium appearances, both Brume and Usoro will be confident of their chances.

Also Read: Amusan Is Nigeria’s Fastest Sprint Hurdler In World Championships History

For Brume, this would be her second appearance in the final after three trips to World Athletics’ flagship event. In 2017 in London, the 26 year old did not make it to the final but leapt 6.89m in the qualifying round two years later to qualify for her first final.

In the final she leapt a distance of 6.91m in the second round which…