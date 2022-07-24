Dessers On Target As Genk Lose At Club Brugge In League Opener

Cyriel Dessers opened his goals account for the new Belgian top-flight which was not enough, as Genk lost 3-2 to champions Club Brugge on Sunday.

Dessers scored in the 30th minute to draw Club Brugge level after Club Brugge took the lead eight minutes earlier.

The Super Eagles striker was then replaced with 12 minutes left in the game.

His Nigerian teammate Paul Onuachu was not included in Genk squad while David Okereke was an unused substitute for Club Brugge.

The defeat leave Genk in the 15th and Club Brugge occupy fourth place in the 18-team league standing after first round of fixtures.

Before heading to Feyenoord on loan last season, Dessers made just three league appearances for Genk without scoring a goal.

And at Feyenoord he scored nine goals in 27 outing in the Dutch Eredivisie last campaign.

Also last season he emerged the first ever top scorer in the maiden Europa Conference League after bagging 10 goals.

By James Agberebi

