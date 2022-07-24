‘I Feel Indebted To Messi’ –Laporta

Barcelona president, Joan Laporta has revealed that he will always be indebted to the club’s legend, Lionel Messi.

He stated this in a chat with ESPN, where he commended the Argentina star for his dedication and commitment during his time with Barcelona.

Laporta also said that it is his responsibility to ensure Messi has a beautiful ending in his career as a football player.

Messi left his boyhood club, Barcelona last summer to join Paris Saint-Germain after the Catalan club was unable to renew his contract due to LaLiga regulations.

Read Also: Jesus Scores Again As Arsenal Destroy Chelsea 4-0 In Pre-Season Friendly

“I think, hope that Leo Messi’s story with Barcelona is not over yet,” Laporta said on ESPN.

“It’s still open, it’s our responsibility to make sure it has a more beautiful ending than it was”.

“As Barça president, I feel indebted to Messi,” he added.

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in…