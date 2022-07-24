Iheanacho Touts Leicester City’s Preseason ‘Derby Win In Derby’

Super Eagles forward, Kelechi Iheanacho, is in a jubilant mood following his club Leicester City’s win over League One side, Derby County in a preseason friendly, Completesports.com reports.

The Foxes defeated The Rams 3-1 at the Pride Park in Derby on Saturday, July 23.

The first half ended goalless as both sides couldn’t find the net. However Iheanacho scored the first goal of the game after the break and Tom Barkhuizen made it 1-1 for Derby County 10 minutes later.

Subsequent strikes from Patson Daka and Callum Wright ensured Leicester City ended the game on a winning note.

Iheanacho’s compatriot Wilfred Ndidi made his return from injury in the encounter.

Iheanacho took to his Twitter handle to trumpet the Foxes’ win.

“Derby win in Derby,” his rhythmic Tweet reads.

Iheanacho scored four goals and recorded five assists for Leicester City in 26 Premier League appearances in the 2021/22 season, and…