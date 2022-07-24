Jesus Scores Again As Arsenal Destroy Chelsea 4-0 In Pre-Season Friendly

New signing Gabriel Jesus continued his impressive start to life as an Arsenal player as the Gunners maintained their 100 per cent pre-season record by hammering London rivals Chelsea 4-0 in the Florida Cup final in Orlando.

Dominant Arsenal – who also handed first start to new £32m signing Oleksandr Zinchenko – were much the better team played in front of a record 63,811-strong crowd at Camping World Stadium.

Chelsea, with Raheem Sterling starting for the first time and fellow new recruit Kalidou Koulibaly restricted to a late cameo, lost Trevoh Chalobah to a first-half knock.

Jesus scored inside 15 minutes after dinking the ball over Edouard Mendy after Chelsea had given the ball away.

It was Jesus’ fourth goal already in three games for his new club, having flourished since reuniting with Mikel Arteta in north London.

The Gunners struck again 10 minutes before the interval, taking advantage of another gift of possession as Gabriel Martinelli picked out Martin Odegaard…