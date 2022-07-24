Moses Relishes Spartak Moscow Away Win, 2 Goals In 2 Games

Former Super Eagles winger, Victor Moses, has been relishing his club, Spartak Moscow’s away win over Krasnodar in the matchday-2 of Russian Premier League new season, Completesports.com reports.

Spartak Moscow defeated Krasnodar 4-1 on Saturday, July 23 at the Krasnodar Stadium to hand new manager, Guille Abascal, his very win.

Russian midfielder, Roman Zobnin, scored the first goal of the game for Spartak Moscow in the 35th minute and Quincy Promes made it 2-0 in the 46th minute.

Also Read: Serie A Club Atalanta Interested In Lookman

Sergei Borodin’s own goal put the away team three goals ahead before Armenian youngster, Eduard Spertsyan, converted a penalty for Krasnodar in the 60th minute.

Moses extended the lead to 4-1 in the 83rd minute.

Moses took to his Twitter handle to celebrate the win.

“Big win today great team performance and nice to get on the score sheet for the second week running 💯,” he Tweeted.

Moses has scored two goals from two games in the…