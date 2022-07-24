Osimhen’s Sister, In-Law Drag Him Over Alleged N217m debt

Esther Okolo, the elder sister of forward Victor Osimhen and her husband, Osita Okolo have called out the Napoli star

over an alleged €69,000 and $439,000 (N217m) debt.

Esther claimed that Osimhen has refused to return the money he owed her husband who is the striker’s brother-in-law.

A tearful Esther narrated how her younger brother took the monies paid into her husband’s account with the promise to pay back and how the striker neglected her family after attaining fame.

“My brother, Victor Osimhen accused my husband of not helping us which is true. Because I had to borrow money to start a business that I am into right now. I am not saying he should help me because he said he won’t help me,”Esther stated during a recent Instagram live session with media personality, Daddy Freeze.

“There is no problem with that, what I want is for him to pay my husband his money. Even my other siblings don’t want to help us retrieve the money. Daddy Freeze, as I am talking to you, I…