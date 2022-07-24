Pre-Season: Haaland’s Debut Goal Earns Man City Slim Win Vs Bayern Munich

Norwegian striker Erling Haaland took just 12 minutes to score on his Manchester City debut, which proved to be enough to give the Blues a 1-0 win against Bayern Munich at Lambeau Field, home of the NFL’s Green Bay Packers.

Haaland had barely touched the ball before Kevin De Bruyne picked up possession outside the Bayern Munich box, fed Jack Grealish and his pass across the six-yard box was slid home by the former Dortmund striker.

The game, which had been delayed 15 minutes due to an electrical storm, was then paused as another storm passed over Lambeau Field, causing the referee to take the players off and allow the near-80,000 crowd to take refuge on the concourses.

City had already gone close to opening the scoring twice though shots by De Bruyne and Grealish that whistled a foot wide of either post.

Bayern also had the ball in the net in those opening minutes, but the effort was ruled out for offside.

Haaland was quickly in the action again, racing onto a long ball and into…