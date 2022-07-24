Ramaphosa Congratulates New WAFCON Champions Banyana Banyana

South Africa president, Cyril Ramaphosa, world football governing body, FIFA and Super Falcons skipper Onome Ebi, have sent congratulatory messages to newly crowned WAFCON champions Banyana Banyana.

Appearing in their fifth continental final, Banyana Banyana pipped hosts Morocco 2-1 to secure a first ever title.

After a goalless first half, South Africa’s dominance was rewarded as Hildah Magaia netted a brace to put South Africa 2-0.

Magaia opened scoring in the 63rd minute before making it 2-0 in the 71st minute.

And with 11 minutes left to play, Morocco pulled a goal back through Rosella Ayane which was just a consolation.

Banyana Banyana have now joined Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea as the only three winners of the WAFCON.

And reacting to Saturday’s win, Ramaphosa thanked the players for keeping to their promise.

Ramaphosa wrote on Twitter:“Congratulations to @Banyana_Banyana on making history and winning their first ever…