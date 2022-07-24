Serie A Club Atalanta Chase Lookman

Serie A side Atalanta have strong interest in signing Nigeria winger Ademola Lookman from Bundesliga club, RB Leipzig this summer, reports Completesports.com.

According to transfer market expert, Gianluca Di Marzio, Atalanta are keen on bringing Lookman to Italy.

The 24-year-old is back at RB Leipzig following his loan stint at Premier League outfit Leicester City last season.

The Foxes failed to make the move permanent despite Lookman’s making a big impression at the King Power Stadium.

Lookman scored eight goals and recorded five assists in 41 appearances across all competitions for Brendan Rodgers’ side.

The player, who joined RB Leipzig from Everton in 2019 has two years remaining on his contract at the club.

RB Leipzig are looking to offload him for around €10m.

By Adeboye Amosu

