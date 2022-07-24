South Africa Edge Morocco To Clinch First Ever WAFCON Title

Banyana Banyana of South Africa have emerged the new Women’s Africa Cup of Nations champions after beating hosts of this year’s edition Morocco 2-1 in the final on Saturday.

The South Africans claimed their first continental title after five attempts – losing in 2000, 2008, 2012 and 2018.

They now join the Super Falcons of Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea as the only teams that have won the WAFCON.

Both South Africa and Morocco will be at next year’s women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

After a goalless first half, South Africa’s dominance was rewarded as Hildah Magaia netted a brace to put South Africa 2-0.

Magaia opened scoring in the 63rd minute before making it 2-0 in the 71st minute.

And with 11 minutes left to play, Morocco pulled a goal back through Rosella Ayane which was just a consolation.

