‘We Were Absolutely Not Competitive’ –Tuchel Fumes

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has condemned the team’s shambolic performance after losing 4-0 to Arsenal in a preseason friendly.

Goals from Gabriel Jesus, Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka and Albert Sambi Lokonga clinched the Florida Cup for the Gunners.

However, in a chat with TribalFootball, the German tactician described his team performance not good enough and absolutely not competitive.

“Far from relaxed. I think we deserved to lose – which is fair enough – because we were simply not good enough. We were absolutely not competitive. The worrying part is the level of commitment, physically and mentally, for this match was not the same, it was far higher for Arsenal than us.

“We can argue they played with I think their strongest line-up; they’ve had now together several weeks and for more than one year. They’ve strengthened their line-up, played the same structure, and this is the…