Zambia Gets Congratulatory Message From FIFA

World football governing body, FIFA, has sent congratulatory message to the Copper Queens of Zambia, who beat the Super Falcons of Nigeria to finish third at the 2022 WAFCON.

An own goal by Chiamaka Nnadozie in the 28th minute, saw the Zambians claim a first ever WAFCON medal.

The last time the Falcons finished fourth at the African women’s showpiece was at the 2012 edition.

And reacting to Zambia’s win, FIFA wrote on women’s World Cup Twitter handle:“Congratulations to the Copper Queens who finish 3rd in #WAFCON2022.”

Both Nigeria and Zambia, alongside South Africa and Morocco, will represent Africa at next year’s FIFA World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Meanwhile, the final of this year’s WAFCON comes up today (Saturday) between Morocco and South Africa.

