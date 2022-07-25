Amusan Is Nigeria’s Golden Girl –Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has commended the impressive achievement of Tobi Amusan for winning the women’s 100m hurdles gold for Nigeria at the World Athletics Championship 2022.

Recall that Amusan smashed the world record after clocking 12.06s (+2.5m/s) in the final of the 100m Women’s hurdles and also became the first Nigerian to win a world championship.

In a statement issued on Monday by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, he congratulated Amusan for doing Nigeria proud.

Read Also: Oregon 2022: Amusan Thankful After World Title, Record Feats

“The President joins millions of Nigerians in celebrating this outstanding feat by a compatriot and two-time African Games champion, who in one night stunned the athletics world with her superlative and stellar performance,” he said.

“The President thanks the track superstar for making the Nigerian national anthem resonate again from the international podium, leaving the nation with the…