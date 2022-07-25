Amusan Thankful After World Title, Record Feats

Oluwatobiloba Amusan can’t her excitement after making history at the just concluded 2022 World Athletics Championships in Oregon, United States of America, reports Completesports.com.

Amusan became the first African and Nigerian to win the 100m Women’s hurdles title at the World Championships on Sunday morning.

The 25-year-old also earlier in the day set a new World Record in the semi-final.

Amusan won the final with a time of 12.06s (+2.5m/s) which would have been her second World Record of the day but for the excess wind.

Jamaican Britany Anderson came second in

12.23s, while Olympic Champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn settled for Bronze with the same time.

” I couldn’t be more thankful, I have come out here with a win and the World Record,” Amusan was quoted by Making of Champions.

Ese Brume won Nigeria’s second medal of the day after claiming Bronze medal in the Women’s Long Jump.



