Amusan’s Incredible Feat Has United The Nation –Simon

Super Eagles a winger,Moses Simon has hailed the incredible feat being achieved by Nigerian Athlete Tobi Amusan at the World Athletics Championship, Oregon.

Amusan had blitzed to a world record 12.12s in the semi-finals but obliterated that mark with a superb 12.06s to become the first Nigerian to win gold in the history of the World Athletics Championships.

Reacting to Amusan’s record, Simon via his official twitter handle congratulated the Nigerian athlete for making the nation proud.

“Two world records in two hours. It doesn’t get better than that. Congratulations Oluwatobiloba Amusan. Your feat has no doubt united the nation and a timely reminder to the world of the talents and character of a typical Nigerian. Congratulations,”the Tweet reads.

Amusan was the 2018 Commonwealth and African champion.

She also emerged victorious in the Diamond League Trophy in Zurich in the 2021 100m hurdles.

