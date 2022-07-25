Atletico Madrid Fans Protest Against Plans By Club To Sign Ronaldo

Atletico Madrid supporters have kicked against the idea of their club signing Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United this summer, the Mirror reports.

Ronaldo has informed United that he wants to be granted a transfer away from the club, as he is frustrated at the lack of recruitment in the transfer window so far and is desperate to play in the Champions League next season.

The 37-year-old has been missing from United’s pre-season tours of Thailand and Australia for family reasons.

Also, speculation over his future has been rife, with Chelsea, Napoli, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Atletico Madrid among the clubs linked with him recently, with the latter the most persistent name in reports.

However, Atletico would reportedly need to dramatically reduce their wage bill to sign Ronaldo to comply with La Liga financial rules.

Another barrier to the deal is that Ronaldo turned out for Atleti’s arch rivals…