Blame NFF Not Waldrum For Super Falcons Poor Performance’

Former Super Falcons head coach Ismaila Mabo says the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and not Randy Waldrum should be blamed for Nigeria’s poor outing at the 2022 WAFCON in Morocco.

The Falcons under the tutelage of Waldrum, had their worst performance at the WAFCON after finishing fourth.

For the first time ever the nine-time champions lost three of their six games at the continental showpiece.

Also Read: Atletico Madrid Fans Protest Against Plans By Club To Sign Ronaldo

Following the dismal performance, a lot of football fans have called for the Waldrum to be sacked.

But in his reaction to the team’s poor outing Mabo, a winner of the WAFCON in 1998 and 2000, said the blame should be on the NFF.

“We should not apportion blame on the expatriate coach when he is being brought to Nigeria to handle the Super Falcons,” Mabo, who took the Falcons to the quarter-finals of the 1999 women’s World Cup, was quoted on Brila FM.

“What criteria did the Nigeria Football…