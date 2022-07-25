I Can Handle Premier League Pressure –Haaland

Manchester City striker, Erling Haaland says he’s in a good state of mind to handle the Premier League pressure.

Haaland, who at the weekend netted his first goal for the Citizens in their 1-0 win over Bayern Munich in a preseason friendly, told TribalFootball that can’t wait for the season to commence.

He also described Pepe Guardiola to be a ‘bit Lazy’ and that he appreciated it as well.

“It was a good feeling to get started again after six weeks without football,” Haaland said.

“I’ve been watching a lot of City games over the last years and they’ve been without a striker so, of course, I’ve been seeing myself in these situations. I’m not surprised I scored.

“It’s good. I have to say the first time winning against Bayern, it was about time after seven losses in a row.

“To beat Bayern feels good and the quality is good. It…