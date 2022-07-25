Invite Oparanozie Now Or Falcons Will Struggle At 2023 Women’s World Cup, Aikhoumogbe Warns Waldrum

Former Nigerian goalkeeper, Andrew Aikhoumogbe has warned that the Super Falcons Will struggle at the 2023 Women’s World Cup if Randy Waldrum failed to extend invitation to Desire Oparanozie.

He made this known on the backdrop of the team’s inability to defend their Women’s Africa Cup of Nations title in Morocco, where the Super Falcons finished fourth at the tournament.

Aikhoumogbe in a chat with Completesports.com, noted that the absence of Oparanozie was obvious in the team as they struggled for goals despite creating goal scoring chances.

“The current Super Falcons squad lack something that is very obvious for everyone of us to see, that is the attack. They created goal scoring chances but due to the fact that the team lacked a real goal scorer in Oparanozie, they failed to convert it.

“I am confident that Oparanozie would have done a great job at the just concluded Women’s…