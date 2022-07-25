Jesse Lingard Joins Nottingham Forest; Is It A Stroke Of Genius

Jesse Lingard’s shock move to Nottingham Forest has created a talking point, and it’s fair to say that it has divided opinion.

Many argue that it’s a great move by Forest, meanwhile, others claim this move is motivated by Lingard’s greed and won’t work out. Nonetheless, it is a signal of intent from Forest, and it shows that they aren’t just in the Premier League to make up the numbers this season.

Bookmakers Still Expect Relegation For Nottingham Forest

Despite investing around £70 million already in the summer transfer window, the bookmakers still expect Forest to go straight back to the Championship. According to the latest outright football betting odds, Forest are the +110 joint second-favorites to make an immediate return to the second tier of English football. Bournemouth are staked as -225 favorites, while Fulham is also +110.

Going…