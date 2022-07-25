Jesse Lingard Joins Nottingham Forest; Is It A Stroke Of Genius

Jesse Lingard’s shock move to Nottingham Forest has created a talking point, and it’s fair to say that it has divided opinion.
Many argue that it’s a great move by Forest, meanwhile, others claim this move is motivated by Lingard’s greed and won’t work out. Nonetheless, it is a signal of intent from Forest, and it shows that they aren’t just in the Premier League to make up the numbers this season.
Welcome to Nottingham Forest, @JesseLingard ❤️
— Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) July 21, 2022
Bookmakers Still Expect Relegation For Nottingham Forest
Despite investing around £70 million already in the summer transfer window, the bookmakers still expect Forest to go straight back to the Championship. According to the latest outright football betting odds, Forest are the +110 joint second-favorites to make an immediate return to the second tier of English football. Bournemouth are staked as -225 favorites, while Fulham is also +110.
Source: Complete Sports