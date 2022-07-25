Johnson Questions Amusan’s World Record

Legendary American sprinter and Michael Johnson has questioned Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan’s world record, in the women’s final of the 100m hurdles at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon.

Amusan clocked a time of 12.12 seconds in the 100m hurdles semi-final on Sunday.

She then went on to win the final with an even faster time of 12.06, shattering the existing world record set by American Kendra Harrison in 2016—by 0.08 seconds.



For winning gold and breaking the world record, the World Athletics awarded her with $100,000 prize.

But it is argued that her feat did not count as an official world record due to a +2.5m/s tailwind blowing during the event.

And in his analysis for the BBC, four-time Olympic gold medallist Johnson questioned the accuracy of the timings in the event.

He highlighted the fact that out of the 24 athletes who had competed in the three semi-final events, 12 recorded new…