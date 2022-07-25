Oregon 2022: Peseiro Thumbs Up Amusan, Brume

Super Eagles head coach, Jose Peseiro has praised the duo of Tobi Amusan and Ese Brume for their impressive performance at the 2022 World Athletics Championships.

Amusan beat a strong field including Olympic champion, Casmine Camacho-Quinn to Gold medal in the 100m Women hurdles.

The 25-year-old raced to first position with a time of 12.06s.

The victory made the Ogun State-born athlete the first Nigerian nay African to claim Gold medal in the event.

Brume on the other hand, won Silver medal in the Women’s Long Jump event.

“Tobi Amusan set a world record and won the gold medal, while Ese Brume won the silver medal and both brought home two medals for Nigeria from the World Athletics Championship.

“This is the ambition I like to see in Nigerians! Congratulations to Team Nigeria! 🇳🇬 🇳🇬 🇳🇬,”Peseiro tweeted.

