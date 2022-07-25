Oregon 2022: Usain Bolt Celebrates Amusan’s World Title Feat

Former Olympic champion, Usain Bolt has celebrated Tobi Amusan after the Nigerian won Gold medal in the 100m Hurdles at the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Oregon, reports Completesports.com.

Amusan claimed first position with a scorching 12.06s (+2.5m/s) which would have been her second World Record (WR) of the day but for the excess wind.

The 25-year-old is the first African and Nigerian to achieve the remarkable feat.

Jamaican Britany Anderson came second in

12.23s, while Olympic Champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn settled for Bronze with the same time.

Bolt took to the social media to celebrate Amusan on Monday morning

“Superb 🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬 #Tobi,”the Jamaican wrote on his Twitter handle.

