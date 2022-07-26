Ajibade, Ohale Make Team Of The Tournament

Super Falcons duo, Osinachi Ohale and Rasheedat Ajibade have been named in Best X1 of the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, reports Completesports.com.

Reliable centre-back, Ohale featured in all of Super Falcons’ six games in the competition.

The defender was named Woman of the Match in Nigeria’s third group game against Burundi.

Atletico Madrid star, Rasheedat Ajibade was no doubt Nigeria’s biggest performer in the tournament.

Ajibade scored three goals and recorded two assists in five outings for the Super Falcons.

She also finished as the tournament’s joint top scorer.

Banyana Banyana of South Africa , who won the tournament for the first time dominated the team of the tournament with four of their players making the shortlist.

The Atlas Lionesses of Morocco have three players, while the Copper Queens of Zambia, who came third have two two players.

By Adeboye Amosu

