Bayern Munich Star Davies Reveals Favourite Premier League Club

Bayern Munich Canadian defender Alphonso Davies has revealed that Chelsea are his Favourite club in the Premier League.

Davies made this known in an interview with ESPN.

Recall, Kingsley Coman who is Davies’ teammate at Bayern said in a similar interview disclosed that he was a fan of Bolton Wanderers growing up.

And when it was the turn of Davies, 21, he mentioned the Blues.

“If you had to support a team in the UK, who would it be?“ the interviewer asked.

And Davies responded:“I mean I grew up watching Chelsea, so Chelsea.”

Davies joined Bayern in January 2019 from MLS side Vancouver Whitecaps FC on a contract lasting until 2023 for a then-MLS record transfer fee.

He was named the Bundesliga Rookie of the Season for 2019–20. In that season he also was part of the team that won the Bundesliga, the UEFA Champions League and the DFB-Pokal.

He is considered by some to be the best left-back of his generation.

In June 2017, Davies became the youngest player to appear for…