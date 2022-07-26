‘Congrats Amusa, You Smashed My Record’

American sprint hurdler Kendra Harrison has congratulated her Nigerian counterpart Tobiloba Ayomide Amusan for breaking her six year old World record.

Amusan ran 12.21 seconds at the semifinal stage of the just ended 18th World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon, USA to set a new all-time best time for the 100m hurdles.

The 25 year old Nigerian has in the process become the first Nigerian, man or woman to set a world record enroute to making further history as the first to win a World title after running a wind-aided 12.06 seconds in the final to win the race.

“Congrats to Evaglobal1 [Oluwatobiloba Amusan], records are meant to be broken and you smashed mine. Glad to see the record gets to stay stay in the Adidas fam,” Harrison tweeted via her verified Twitter handle.

Both Harrison and Amusan are kitted by German sports wear and equipment company…